LEWES, Del. — Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the Lewes City Council in a competitive election set for Saturday, with each position carrying a three-year term.
Incumbents Joe Elder and Tim Ritzert are seeking reelection, while Kevin Keane, vice chair of the Lewes Planning Commission, is looking to earn a seat on council. The race stands out in Lewes, where recent elections have at times been uncontested.
Elder, a retired public educator, said his time on council has been both rewarding and demanding.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time on council. I’ve learned so much about the city. I’ve met so many great people,” he said, noting his involvement in projects ranging from parking to infrastructure improvements.
He said his decades in education shape how he approaches the role. “When you work with the public and you’re an advocate for the public, it’s in your blood,” Elder said. He added that he dedicates significant time to council responsibilities, estimating “30 to 40 hours a week easily.”
Looking ahead, Elder said he is focused on building the next generation of municipal leaders.
“I’m working with Delaware State to put together a training program to train students to be municipal employees,” he said. “We need folks to step in and be leaders in municipal work.” He also pointed to his working relationships as a strength, adding, “I get along well with the staff, and I get things done.”
Ritzert, who has served on council for six years, said his decision to run again comes down to both experience and a continued desire to serve.
“I have enjoyed the work of working on council for the past six years, and I know that I still have the energy and the ability to continue to work,” he said.
He described his role on council as one grounded in structure and process. “I tend to be that person on council who pays attention to the charter, to the code,” Ritzert said. “It’s just about making sure that we are code compliant.”
Ritzert said his experience serving across multiple city committees has given him a broad understanding of how Lewes operates. “I feel like I’ve become proficient as a council person,” he said, adding that that experience helps guide decision-making.
He also noted that this year’s race reflects something he has advocated for. “We need to have competitive campaigns… so that the council reflects the desire and interests of the electorate,” Ritzert said.
Keane, who is not currently on council, said his background in journalism and crisis management informs his approach to public service.
“By covering lots of government, I understood what good government is and what bad government is,” he said. “Good government is selfless and service for the community.”
Keane said his decision to run was based on timing and a desire to expand his role.
“I decided to run simply because I felt the timing was right for me… I wanted to take it the next step,” he said.
As vice chair of the Planning Commission, Keane has worked on issues such as zoning, home-based businesses and the city’s long-term comprehensive plan. He said those experiences would carry over to council, particularly when it comes to future planning.
“I always think it’s good to have fresh eyes on all problems,” Keane said. He added that communication and collaboration are key to addressing challenges facing the city. “All the issues that are going on around Lewes have an impact on the city itself,” he said. “I’d like to make sure we have a seat at the table when it comes to the decisions to be made by the county and the state.”
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lewes City Hall.