WASHINGTON D.C. - Members from the Delaware State Police attended the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday, contributing to security measures. 41 DSP troopers in total traveled to Washington, D.C. for the historic event.
DSP Major P. Sawyer, in attendance, said, “The Delaware State Police Special Operations Section is proud to be supporting our law enforcement partners in Washington, D.C.”
Other law enforcement from Delmarva that helped keep the inauguration secure included 12 members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.