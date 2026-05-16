GEORGETOWN, Del. - An 83-year-old woman activated her panic alarm after an armed man forced his way into her Georgetown home Friday morning, according to the Delaware State Police.
Troopers responded at about 10:30 a.m. May 15 to the 24000 block of Lawson Road after a home security vendor reported a panic alarm activation, police said.
When troopers arrived, they learned the woman had activated the alarm after an unknown man entered the home as she opened the front door. Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded to see another person he believed was inside the home.
According to investigators, the woman locked herself in a bedroom and activated the panic alarm while the suspect searched the home. The intruder later left in an unknown direction.
Police said the victim was not injured.
The intruder was described as a white man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Investigators said he may have been operating a black pickup truck.
The Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information about the case to contact Detective L. Coleman