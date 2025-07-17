MILLSBORO, Del. - Two people were hurt Wednesday night after a rollover crash sent a car into a wooded area along John J. Williams Highway near Mount Joy Road.
The crash happened around 8:38 p.m. Emergency crews from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded with Rescue 80, Tanker 80, Tower 80 and Brush 80, with support from Sussex County paramedics, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and an additional ambulance from Millsboro EMS.
According to first responders, a tan car was driving west on John J. Williams Highway when it left the road, struck a curb and drainage ditch, and rolled into the woods. Both people inside were able to get out of the car before emergency teams arrived.
Rescue personnel worked to stabilize the people involved and the car, manage fluid and debris cleanup, and control traffic. John J. Williams Highway was closed to westbound traffic during the response, and eastbound lanes experienced intermittent closures said first responders.
Two people were transported to nearby medical facilities for observation. The Delaware State Fire Police handled traffic control, while the Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.