GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Georgetown after multiple shots were fired at a home Sunday evening.
On Nov. 1, 2026, at approximately 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to the 18000 block of Hunting Club Road following reports of gunfire.
According to State Police, when troopers arrived, they learned that several people had fired multiple shots, hitting a home while people were inside. Delaware State Police has not indicated if the identity of the shooters is known.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation. Police have not released information about a possible motive or who may have been responsible.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813.