BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in Bridgeville after someone fired shots at an occupied car. No one was hurt.
On Nov. 13, 2026, at approximately 7:05 p.m., troopers responded to Mill Park Drive for a report of a shooting.
According to state police, an unidentified person fired several shots that struck a car on Fisher Circle. The person inside the car then drove to Mill Park Drive and called 911.
Police confirmed that no one was hurt in the shooting.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate. Police have not released information about a possible motive or the person responsible.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective W. Saylor at 302-752-3832.
Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.