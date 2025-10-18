Deadly Lincoln Crash

Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash that shut down Dupont Boulevard for four hours, according to police. 

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars that occurred Friday afternoon in Lincoln.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Dupont Boulevard and Johnson Road. A Hyundai Sonata was slowing for a traffic signal while traveling north on Dupont Boulevard when it was struck from behind by a Honda Accord, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, the impact pushed the Hyundai into the intersection, where it hit a Freightliner tanker truck going west on Johnson Road.

Police sat the driver of the Hyundai, a 68-year-old man from Virginia, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Honda, a 27-year-old man from Milford, and the truck driver, a 58-year-old man from Dover, were not injured, said DSP.

The road was closed for about four hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

