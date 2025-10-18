LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars that occurred Friday afternoon in Lincoln.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Dupont Boulevard and Johnson Road. A Hyundai Sonata was slowing for a traffic signal while traveling north on Dupont Boulevard when it was struck from behind by a Honda Accord, police said.
According to Delaware State Police, the impact pushed the Hyundai into the intersection, where it hit a Freightliner tanker truck going west on Johnson Road.
Police sat the driver of the Hyundai, a 68-year-old man from Virginia, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Honda, a 27-year-old man from Milford, and the truck driver, a 58-year-old man from Dover, were not injured, said DSP.
The road was closed for about four hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.