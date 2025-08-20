LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside of Lewes near Angola, leaving one woman dead and several injured.
The crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 19, at the intersection of Harts Road and John J. Williams Highway. According to Delaware State Police, a Honda CR-V was driving south on Harts Road and stopped at the intersection’s stop sign. Police say that at the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on John J. Williams Highway.
According to state police, the Honda attempted to turn left onto the highway, entering the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer. The front of the tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the Honda.
A 68-year-old woman from Lewes who was seated in the back left of the Honda was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries. Three other occupants of the Honda were injured. According to police, the 78-year-old male driver and a 36-year-old passenger, both from Lewes, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 37-year-old woman from New Jersey who was seated in the back right remains hospitalized with critical injuries.
DSP says the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 64-year-old man from Maryland, was not injured and declined transport to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.