SMYRNA, Del. - A deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 5 leads Delaware State Police on an investigation.
The department announced after a preliminary investigation of a deadly crash that at approximately 4 a.m. Friday morning, a Yamaha X1A was traveling eastbound on Smyrna-Leipsic Road.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and exited the south edge of the roadway. As a result, the motorcycle entered a ditch, struck a culvert pipe, and the driver was ejected," officials within the department announced in a statement.
Smyrna-Leipsic Road was temporarily closed while crews cleared the scene of a crash, which claimed the life of a fifty-nine-year-old man from Clayton. Police added that the victim’s name will remain unreleased until his family is notified, and that the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the deadly accident.
Officials are asking those who may have information that could assist them with their investigation to reach out to Sergeant J. Wilson at 302-698-8518. Additionally, private messages can be sent via Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.