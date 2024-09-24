Dover, Del. — Delaware State University has received some well-earned bragging rights. The school was ranked the third-best public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) by U.S. News and World Report's 2025 rankings. This is the fifth consecutive year that the University has cracked the top three.
DSU remained in the top ten, ranking ninth amongst all HBCUs.
Released Tuesday, the rankings follow last week’s White House HBCU Week Conference, where President Joe Biden reaffirmed a $17 billion commitment to HBCUs.
Delaware State President Tony Allen said the rankings reflect the university’s focus on outcomes, including graduation rates and economic mobility for students from low-resource communities. “Our best days are always in front of us,” Allen said.
The university has seen enrollment growth, driven by the state-sponsored Inspire Scholarship and an expanded research portfolio of nearly $30 million. It was also recognized for teaching innovation and peer assessments, ranking 10th among all HBCUs.
Delaware State continues to lead in several areas, including hosting the national HBCU Philanthropy Symposium and Black Farmers Conference, and training more pilots of color through its aviation program than any other institution.