DELAWARE- Delaware State University has reached a new enrollment milestone, recording 7,407 students for fall 2026, the largest student population in its 135-year history.
The university announced Nov. 10 that enrollment increased by 784 students, or 11.8 percent, compared with last fall's 6,623 students. Since 2020, enrollment has grown more than 47 percent.
Of this fall's total, 5,959 students attend the university's Dover campuses or participate in online programs, representing a 7.8 percent increase. The remaining students are enrolled through international partnerships in the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.
University President Tony Allen said the growth reflects stronger student retention and increased interest in graduate programs.
“This year’s growth came from a more intentional emphasis on students who were already here and decided to keep going, a central part of our work — and from a graduate school that working adults in Delaware and across the country are choosing in record numbers,” Allen said.
Delaware students drive freshman growth
Undergraduate enrollment increased 8.4 percent among Delaware students and 4.5 percent among out-of-state students. The incoming freshman class posted an average high school GPA of 3.13, while the number of new in-state freshmen reached a university record.
More than 80 percent of new, full-time Delaware freshmen received INSPIRE Scholarships, which provide four years of full tuition to eligible Delaware high school graduates. More than 2,500 Delawareans have attended the university through the program since it was created in 2010.
Graduate enrollment and dual credit programs expand
Graduate enrollment increased 27.1 percent, with returning graduate students up 34.1 percent. Online graduate enrollment climbed 46.1 percent, setting a university record.
The number of high school students taking Delaware State courses for college credit also increased 56 percent to 684. The total includes 482 Delaware students and 199 students from the HBCU Early College Prep school in Queens, New York.
The university's Williams School, dedicated in September in honor of former President Harry L. Williams and Dr. Robin S. Williams, sends approximately two-thirds of its graduates to Delaware State.
Career preparation programs continue growing
More than 1,000 students have completed the university's Braven Accelerator career-readiness course. Delaware State plans to expand the partnership through a new Center for Economic Mobility intended to reach every undergraduate.
The College of Business also hosted its largest DEEP Day, attracting 720 students. At the same time, the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology welcomed 213 first-year pre-health students during its Sept. 29 White Coat Ceremony.
The university's international reach is also expanding through its eHBCU online consortium, which added Alabama State University, the Southern University System and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design during its first year.
University leaders say the focus remains on supporting students from enrollment through graduation while expanding educational and career opportunities.