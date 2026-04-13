DOVER, Del.- Delaware high school students have a chance to help shape education policy across the state.
Gov. Matt Meyer announced that applications are now open for the student representative position on the Delaware State Board of Education for the 2026–2027 school year.
Students who will be juniors or seniors this fall can apply for the role, which gives them a voice in statewide education discussions. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 30.
State leaders say the position is meant to bring a student perspective into decisions that directly affect classrooms.
The selected student will serve a one-year term starting in July. While the role is non-voting, the student member participates in monthly board meetings and weighs in on topics like curriculum, graduation requirements and school accountability.
To apply, students must submit a single PDF that includes an application form, proof of eligibility, essay responses and a resume. State officials say incomplete applications will not be considered.
Semi-finalists are expected to be announced in early May, followed by interviews later in the month.
Students interested in applying can find more information on the board’s website or email sbestudentapplication@delaware.gov with questions.