DELAWARE - Delaware students from kindergarten through 12th grade can now enter the annual conservation poster contest hosted by the New Castle, Kent and Sussex Conservation Districts.
The organization has announced this year’s theme is “Soil. Where it all Begins.” Students from public, charter, private and home schools can submit hand-drawn posters and digital posters are also accepted for students in grades 7-12.
First, second and third place winners in each category will receive $50, $25 and $15, according to the Sussex Conservation District. The district says entries can be submitted by mail, in person or electronically to the student’s local conservation district by Oct. 23.
First place winners at the county level will advance to the state contest with state winners receiving cash awards and first place winners moving on to the national contest.