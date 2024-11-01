Delaware Surfrider Foundation’s wetsuit exchange aims to break financial barriers in surfing community

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is hosting an event aimed at making the surfing community more inclusive and accessible. The Wetsuit Exchange Program, is designed to provide surfing gear to people of all ages, regardless of their financial circumstances.
While surfing remains a popular summer activity along the coast, many also enjoy winter surfing. However, without the proper equipment, cold-weather surfing can be risky. The Wetsuit Exchange Program encourages surfers to donate used wetsuits, booties, hoods, and gloves. By reusing these items, the program helps keep gear out of landfills.
Crystal Stokowski, Vice Chair of the Delaware Chapter of Surfrider, spoke to CoastTV about her experience with receiving and sharing surfing equipment. “When I first moved to Delaware, I wasn’t sure if I’d actually try winter surfing,” she said. “One of the elders I surf with gave me some of his old wetsuits, and since then, I’ve wanted to pay it forward by creating a wetsuit exchange program to help others who might not have access.”
The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rise Up Coffee Roasters in Rehoboth Beach, with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3.