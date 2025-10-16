DELAWARE- Delaware lawmakers and public safety leaders meet Thursday to begin work on the state’s new Driving Under the Influence Prevention Task Force, which will examine causes of repeat drunk driving and propose specific policy and enforcement recommendations to reduce such offenses.
Representative Sean Lynn is the chair of the task force, with Senator Russell Huxtable as co-chair. According to the meeting agenda, members will review data on arrests and convictions under Delaware’s DUI laws, examine why some cases fail to result in convictions, and consider how sentencing guidelines are being applied—especially in cases involving repeat offenders.
Representative Jeff Hilovsky says a key goal of the task force is to determine precise methods to deter impaired driving, such as proposing specific law changes and evaluating enhanced detection methods for intoxication caused by drugs other than alcohol. The agenda also includes examining costs tied to new detection technologies.
The task force follows the June passage of House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Representative Jeff Hilovsky of Milton and Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown. The resolution passed unanimously in the Delaware House of Representatives and aims to address what lawmakers have called a “persistent threat” from chronic drunk drivers.
“Far too many of our constituents are alarmed by reports of individuals being arrested for DUI four, five, or more times,” Hilovsky said. “We must explore what’s working, what's not, and what we may be able to do to reduce chronic DUI behavior, including prevention strategies.”
According to lawmakers, the task force’s recommendations are expected to be delivered by early 2026.