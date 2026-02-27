DELAWARE. - The Delaware Technical Community College held its annual Black History Month Celebration on Feb. 25, recognizing James "Sonny" Knott for his efforts.
Delaware Tech shares that since 1988, they've honored selected community members for their contributions to society in celebration of Black History Month at their Stanton and Wilmington campuses.
“We are proud to be recognizing James ‘Sonny’ Knott as this year's honoree,” said Dr. Lora Johnson, vice president and campus director for the College’s Wilmington campus. “His life reminds us of the power of education, the strength of community, and how one person’s dedication can shape the lives of many for generations to come.”
Knott, who Delaware Tech says is a Washington D.C. native who moved to Delaware at the age of seven, attended the Hockessin Colored School #107. After his time at the Hockessin school, Knott then studied at Howard High School, which the community college says was the only high school in Delaware that would teach African American students.
Delaware Tech tells CoastTV that Knott helped restore the Hockessin Colored School #107 after it saw a sheriff's sale in 2012. Knott now serves as a board member at the school.
In addition to the dedicated efforts to restore HCS #107, Delaware Tech says Knott served in the U.S. Army, worked for DuPont Elsmere Veterans Hospital, Wilmington Trust, volunteered at Delcastle Technical High School, was a founding member of the Soul Riders Auto Club of Delaware in 2002, and currently serves as president of the Board of Trustees at Chippey Chapel Church.
Delaware Tech says Knott is well respected by those who know him and continues to inspire those around him.