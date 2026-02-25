DELAWARE -Gov. Matt Meyer (D) announced that on Monday, March 2, 2026, people across Delaware will celebrate 302 Day with a coordinated day of service as part of the state’s 250th anniversary observance.
This year’s 302 Day is being organized alongside Delaware 250, commemorating the First State’s 250th anniversary. The day will focus on volunteerism, environmental stewardship and community support, with service projects planned in all three counties.
“302 Day is about celebrating what makes Delaware special — service, community, and civic pride,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “As we approach our 250th anniversary, we invite all Delawareans to find a way to give back and be part of this historic year.”
A full list of projects is available at www.Delaware250.org.
DelDOT to host statewide litter cleanup
In celebration of Delaware’s 250th anniversary, the Delaware Department of Transportation will host a 302 Day Statewide Litter Cleanup Event in honor of its Adopt-A-Highway Program. The cleanup recognizes sponsors committed to preserving natural resources and improving quality of life throughout the state.
DelDOT employees and volunteers will clean three priority locations:
New Castle Avenue in New Castle
Port Mahon Road in Dover
Raccoon Ditch Road in Georgetown
More than 50 Adopt-A-Highway sponsors, including community groups, families, civic organizations and businesses, are also expected to conduct cleanup efforts statewide.
Those interested in volunteering for the DelDOT cleanup are encouraged to sign up in advance by emailing dotpublic@delaware.gov or calling 302-760-2080. More information about the Adopt-A-Highway Program is available at adoptahighway.deldot.delaware.gov.
Department of Correction to host reentry support project
The Delaware Department of Correction will participate in 302 Day with a statewide service project focused on reentry support.
Up to 10 volunteers statewide are being sought to assist at reentry resource tables located in Probation and Parole public lobbies in each county. Volunteers will serve two- to three-hour shifts between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Participants will work alongside Department of Correction professionals to distribute personal care kits, food supplies and printed resource information to individuals on probation and community members seeking assistance and referral services.
To volunteer, email doc_mediaservices@delaware.gov or call 302-379-4048. Volunteers should provide their name, email address and phone number when registering.
Library access encouraged statewide
As part of 302 Day, people who live in Delaware who do not have a library card are encouraged to sign up for one through Delaware Libraries. A Delaware Library Card provides access to free educational resources, including eBooks, eMagazines and digital learning tools.
People can register online for immediate access. Full-service accounts are also available at public libraries statewide. More information is available at DelawareLibraries.org/librarycard.