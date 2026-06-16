DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative has surpassed 500,000 trees planted, reaching the halfway point toward its goal of planting 1 million trees statewide between 2020 and 2030.
The initiative, known as TEDI, also has opened the application period for organizations seeking funding for tree-planting projects scheduled for spring 2027.
Eligible applicants include state agencies, conservation districts, counties, municipalities, tribal governments, nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status, public school districts, private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and businesses responsible for corporate campuses.
Organizations must submit applications by Aug. 3. Grant requests can range from $10,000 to $30,000. Funding for approved projects is contingent on the TEDI program receiving support through Delaware’s fiscal year 2027 budget.
Gov. Matt Meyer said the initiative plays a key role in Delaware’s environmental efforts.
“Adding more trees to our communities provides numerous benefits for Delawareans and our environment, as air pollution negatively impacts all of us. We must also continue to reduce emissions and grow alternative energy sources to counter the effects of climate change,” Meyer said.
The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative is administered through the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and is aimed at improving air quality, supporting wildlife habitat, reducing pollution and helping the state meet its climate goals.
DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson credited the program’s success to partnerships formed across Delaware during the past five years.
“Over the past five years, DNREC has worked on TEDI with many organizations, from non-profits to schools to churches to large landowners, to plant trees across the state to benefit future generations and help meet the state’s climate goals,” Patterson said. “We appreciate their passion, vision, hard work and stewardship of our state – no one plants a million trees by themselves.”
Delawareans can track the program’s progress and contribute to the statewide count by entering trees planted since 2020 into the TEDI Tracker at de.gov/tedi.
Joe Sebastiani, director of land stewardship at the Delaware Nature Society, said TEDI funding has helped support restoration efforts at two Delaware nature centers.
“The process is easy and smooth, and the results of the program benefit wildlife, people, water, soil and climate,” Sebastiani said.
According to the Delaware Nature Society, TEDI grants have helped reforest portions of the Red Clay Floodplain at Ashland Nature Center and begin re-establishing Atlantic white cedar trees at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center.
The initiative also plans to sponsor 11 free tree giveaway events this fall through community partners. Giveaway locations will be spread across Delaware, with at least three sites in each county. Dates, times and locations are expected to be announced in September on the TEDI website.
Additional information, proposal details and application materials are available at de.gov/tedi.