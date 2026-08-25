DELAWARE - Delaware State University and University of Delaware is joining three other universities in a new $21.5 million National Science Foundation institute focused on how artificial intelligence can work alongside people in health care, rehabilitation and other fields.
The National Science Foundation AI Institute for Human-AI Cooperation, known as HAIC, is a five-year initiative bringing together researchers and clinicians working in artificial intelligence, health care, engineering, robotics, neuroscience and rehabilitation.
Delaware State University, University of Delaware, University of Pennsylvania, University of Florida and Princeton University are partnering.
DSU's participation will be led through its College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, or CAST. DSU hopes the partnership will strengthen the university's existing AI and data science work while creating new research and training opportunities for students.
Dr. Hacene Boukari, associate dean for research in CAST and a professor in the Physics and Engineering Program, will serve as a co-principal investigator for HAIC and DSU's site lead.
“HAIC Institute provides DSU with a framework to develop and build its AI and data science initiatives while integrating the University’s work with major institutions conducting foundational AI research and exploring its applications in rehabilitation and health care in general,” Dr. Boukari said.
DSU's interdisciplinary team includes Dr. Fatima Boukari, Dr. Abdallah Alsamani and Dr. Lianxin Xin, with backgrounds spanning optical physics, applied mathematics and AI and data science. Hacene Boukari said participation could grow as researchers in other disciplines identify ways artificial intelligence could support their work.
DSU said that a major part of the work will focus on preparing students for careers and research spanning artificial intelligence and health care.
Hacene Boukari is helping develop a collaborative summer internship program involving HAIC's five partner universities. Students are expected to work on projects connecting AI with physical therapy and rehabilitation. The program will primarily serve undergraduate students, with potential opportunities for graduate students, said DSU.
Students will work with clinicians and rehabilitation specialists to learn about real-world challenges while also working with faculty conducting AI research. Workshops introducing students to artificial intelligence are also expected to be part of the summer program.
CAST will also use its involvement in HAIC to help expand DSU's data science programs and develop a more diverse workforce entering artificial intelligence fields.