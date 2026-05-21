DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of New Americans, in partnership with the Governor's Office and the Delaware Department of Justice, announced Thursday, May 21, the launch of a new Federal Misconduct Reporting Form aimed at helping people report concerning interactions with federal immigration enforcement and other federal agencies.
State leaders said the statewide tool is designed to strengthen protections for civil rights, improve transparency, and provide a safe and accessible way for people to report possible misconduct, regardless of immigration status.
"Government works for the people, not the other way around," Gov. Matt Meyer said. "Public servants should never be a source of public fear. This reporting form is about trust, accountability, and making one thing unmistakably clear: Delaware will not be bullied out of protecting its people."
According to the announcement, the form allows individuals and community organizations to document interactions involving federal agencies, including alleged civil rights violations, abuse of authority, and improper enforcement practices.
Information submitted through the form will help the Office of New Americans and the Delaware Department of Justice identify patterns, connect impacted people with resources, and determine possible legal or policy responses.
"This tool strengthens our ability to protect Delawareans and uphold the law," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. "No one is above the law—including federal actors. When misconduct occurs, it must be taken seriously, investigated thoroughly, and addressed appropriately. This form helps ensure we have the information needed to do exactly that."
The form is available on the Office of New Americans website in English and Spanish, with plans to expand access to additional languages. State leaders said the form was created with privacy and confidentiality protections in mind, and people can choose how much information they provide.
"For many immigrant families, fear and uncertainty can make it difficult to speak up," said Rony Baltazar López, director of the Office of New Americans. "This form is about changing that reality. It gives people a direct, safe way to report concerns and helps us better support communities, respond to harm, and advocate for fair treatment."
State leaders said the initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Office of New Americans, the Governor’s Office, and the Delaware Department of Justice to improve access to justice, accurate information, and government services for communities across Delaware.