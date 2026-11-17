The department's Food Products Inspection section is warning consumers to be cautious when purchasing raw milk, particularly products labeled as "pet milk," which are not intended for human consumption.
According to the department, pet milk products are not permitted or inspected under the Delaware Department of Agriculture's Raw Milk Program. These products have not been tested for bacteria or other pathogens that could cause illness.
Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill potentially harmful bacteria. Consuming unpasteurized milk can increase the risk of foodborne illness, particularly among young children, older adults, pregnant or breastfeeding people and those with weakened immune systems.
What consumers should look for
The department encourages shoppers to carefully check labels when purchasing milk or milk products, including those sold at roadside farm stands and farmers markets.
Labels should include:
The producer's name.
A sell-by or use-by date.
Required Delaware Department of Agriculture Raw Milk Program information.
Under Delaware's raw milk regulations, producers must obtain a permit before selling or distributing raw milk, including through herdshares, subscriptions or other arrangements.
To qualify for a permit, producers must meet several requirements, including regular testing for harmful bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter and listeria. The regulations also require water testing, healthy dairy herds, properly maintained facilities and appropriate product labeling.
Raw milk must be sold in containers provided by the producer or permit holder. Consumer-supplied containers are not permitted.
Pet milk is not approved for human consumption
The department emphasizes that products marketed as pet milk are intended for animals, not people.
Unlike raw milk produced under Delaware's regulatory program, pet milk is not required to undergo testing for bacteria and other potential health hazards.
The department warns that consuming raw milk products produced outside the state's regulations may increase the risk of serious illness.
Consumers with questions about Delaware's raw milk regulations can contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture at 302-698-4545 or by email at DDA.RawMilk@delaware.gov.
More information is available at de.gov/dda.