DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Public Service Commission approved a settlement with Tidewater Utilities, Inc. that will raise water rates for customers.
Customers will see a 13 percent rate increase and a 5 percent rise in fixed monthly fees, adding about $8 more per month for the average household.
Tidewater had originally asked for a 25.66 percent increase (about $10.3 million), but the final approved increase is significantly less at $5.5 million.
The fixed monthly charge for typical residential 5/8” and 3/4” meter customers will rise to 5 percent (from $17.11 to $18.00), not the originally requested 13 percent.
Ocean View customers will keep their current fixed charge. Tidewater will refund $1.1 million to customers over six months due to over-collected deferred income tax. This refund will include interest and help reduce the impact of the rate hike.
Delaware Public Advocate Jameson Tweedie said the settlement cuts the increase nearly in half, saves customers millions yearly, and is the company’s first rate hike in 10 years.
The new rates started on July 3, 2025, but part of the increase has already been in effect since Oct. 30, 2024.