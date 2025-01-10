Delaware paid family leave

The state of Delaware is implementing Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML), a program that provides partially paid leave for the same types of leave as provided under the federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

DOVER, Del. — Workers in Delaware may notice a slight reduction in their paychecks as the state begins collecting contributions for its Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) program. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, employees whose primary work location is in Delaware will see a 0.4% payroll deduction to fund the program.

The PFML program, passed by the Delaware General Assembly in 2022, aims to provide partially paid leave for qualifying life events, including welcoming a child, recovering from a serious illness, or caring for a sick family member. Benefits under the program are scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2026.

Eligible workers can receive up to 80% of their wages during leave, capped at $900 per week. The program is jointly funded by employer and employee contributions.

Maryland workers will experience a similar change starting July 1, 2025, when contributions for the Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program take effect. Maryland's payroll deduction will be slightly higher, at 0.45%. Benefits for Maryland workers are slated to begin July 1, 2026.

Both programs are modeled after the federal Family and Medical Leave Act but provide a partial wage replacement during qualifying leave periods.

Workers in Delaware and Maryland are encouraged to check their pay stubs for the new deductions and learn about their eligibility for these programs, which aim to provide much-needed financial support during major life events.

