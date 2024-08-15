DelDOT announces road closures for Robinsonville and Angola Road intersection project

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that Phase 1 of the Robinsonville and Angola Road Intersection Improvements Project will be finished by Aug. 26, with Robinsonville Road reopening on that date.
DelDOT also stated that Angola Road, between Route 24 (John J. Williams Highway) and Cottage Court, will close on Sept. 3 for Phase 2 of the project. This closure will last until the end of the year as they work on further improvements.
For those affected by the closure, DelDOT has provided a detour. Drivers going west on Angola Road should take Camp Arrowhead Road north, turn left onto Route 24, and then return to Angola Road. Drivers heading east should go north on Route 24, turn right on Camp Arrowhead Road, and then back to Angola Road.