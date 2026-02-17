DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the three winners for their annual 'Name That Plow' Contest after nearly 300 submissions were received this year.
The 2026 winners:
Scoop! There it is! - Cedar Lane Early Childhood (New Castle)
No Mo Sno - Star Hill Elementary School (Kent)
Han Snowlo - Phillis Wheatley Elementary School (Sussex)
According to Savannah Spotz, a 3rd grade teacher at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, this experience has been such an exciting way for their students to connect with the community.
"The ‘Name That Plow’ contest is a fun and engaging way to shine a spotlight on the hardworking men and women behind the wheel and the equipment they operate," said DelDOT Secretary Shanté Hastings. "It gives our students a chance to connect with the important work happening on our roadways."