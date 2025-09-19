MILTON, Del. - According to DelDOT, a $1.8 million grant from the Transportation Infrastructure Improvement Fund was approved for a Royal Farms in Milton.
The money is for traffic improvements near the intersection of Route 16 and Union Street Extended in Milton. The proposal is for a 2 acre parcel at the corner of those roads. The decision was made through an unanimous vote at a Sept. 17 the state TIIF meeting.
Royal Farms received its initial approval for the project in May 2023, allowing for the construction of a 4,710-square-foot one-story convenience store with fuel pumps and site improvements.
