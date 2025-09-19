Royal Farms

The money is for traffic improvements near the intersection of Route 16 and Union Street Extended in Milton.

MILTON, Del. - According to DelDOT, a $1.8 million grant from the Transportation Infrastructure Improvement Fund was approved for a Royal Farms in Milton.

The money is for traffic improvements near the intersection of Route 16 and Union Street Extended in Milton. The proposal is for a 2 acre parcel at the corner of those roads. The decision was made through an unanimous vote at a Sept. 17 the state TIIF meeting.

Royal Farms received its initial approval for the project in May 2023, allowing for the construction of a 4,710-square-foot one-story convenience store with fuel pumps and site improvements.

Tune in to CoastTV News at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from those who live near the site.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you