DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take caution ahead of dangerously cold conditions across Delaware Sunday night.
DelDOT says Sunday's snowfall has led to widespread icy road surfaces, especially in areas that do not dry out before nightfall. While DelDOT says crews are actively clearing and salting roads, the agency cautioned that rock salt becomes less effective below 20 degrees, increasing the risk of ice forming on roads and bridges as temperatures continue to drop.
DelDOT is urging drivers to give themselves extra travel time tonight, slow down, and stay alert for ice.
“Drivers who need to be out tonight should give themselves extra time to reach their destination, reduce travel speed, and be alert for icy conditions,” the agency advised.
What's more, DelDOT says the gusty winds, paired with heavy snow still resting on trees, could more easily lead to downed trees and wires across the state.
To report downed trees, wires, or other road hazards, drivers can call the Transportation Management Center by dialing #77.