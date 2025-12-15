GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation is reminding locals that assistance is available during winter storms through two snow-related programs, including snow removal reimbursements and mailbox damage claims.
Communities with roads maintained by the state can take part in DelDOT’s snow removal reimbursement program. This initiative helps civic associations cover the cost of hiring private contractors to clear roads more quickly during storms.
DelDOT notes that reimbursing these associations allows neighborhoods to be cleared sooner than if they waited for state plows alone. Details about the program and eligibility can be found at snow.deldot.gov.
In addition, DelDOT is offering support to people whose property is damaged by snow plows. While DelDOT says it takes "every reasonable precaution to minimize or prevent any damage to public or private property during any of its operations," the agency will reimburse homeowners for damage such as broken mailboxes.
Those seeking reimbursement for damage should contact the Insurance Coverage Office by calling 1-877-277-4185 or emailing InsCov@delaware.gov. Be sure to include pictures, the date and time, and the location of the damage.
More frequently asked questions about snow events can be found at deldot.gov/snowfaq.