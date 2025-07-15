MILFORD, Del. - Safety upgrades are in the works for Route 1, where a series of serious accidents have raised concerns about cars crossing into oncoming lanes, by residents.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is designing a median barrier along Route 1 from Route 30 near Argo’s Corner to Route 16. Officials say the design is expected to be completed within this fiscal year, though no date has been set for construction to finish.
In January 2024, DelDOT announced plans to install cable barriers along Coastal Highway to help prevent crossover crashes. The current project is part of that broader safety effort to protect drivers along one of Delaware’s busiest roadways, said DelDOT.
Many people who live in the area have voiced worries about the dangers along this stretch, prompting DelDOT to accelerate design work.
"Thank you to the residents who reached out to me about the need for median barriers on Route 1 near Argo’s Corner down to Route 16," said District 36 Representative Bryan Shupe. "Like many of you, I’m deeply concerned about the recent serious accidents in this area where vehicles have crossed over into oncoming traffic."