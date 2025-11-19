SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - At DelDOT's Five Points Transportation Working Group meeting on Nov. 10, officials discussed the possibility of two pedestrian bridges over Route 1. The proposed bridges would connect existing paths over Coastal Highway.
The first bridge would go near the Lewes Transit Center and Shady and Marsh Roads, said DelDOT in the working group presentation. The second bridge would be closer to Rehoboth Beach, near the Rehoboth Avenue Extension.
While DelDOT said there is not a projected final cost yet, comparable projects have ranged between $8 million and $10 million. DelDOT said it will apply for a federal grant to go towards the project.