DELDOT's Tag-A-Palooza returns: Delawareans have a chance to win low-digit plates

DELAWARE- Delawareans who dream of owning a low-digit license plate are in luck because DelDOT’s annual Tag-A-Palooza is back. This lottery gives participants the opportunity to win one of the highly sought-after low-digit tags.
Registration for the online lottery opens on Oct. 28, but participants must pre-register to be eligible. In addition to the online lottery, DelDOT will set aside a limited number of tags to give away in person at various DMV locations.
There is a limit of one entry per driver’s license or ID number, and winners will be responsible for any associated fees. According to DelDOT, the DMV reserves the right to modify the tag number if necessary.