DELMAR, Del. - A Delmar police officer has been indicted on Stalking, Offensive Touching and Unlawful Sexual Contact charges after an investigation into allegations involving three people between July 2025 and February 2026, the Delaware Department of Justice said.
Officer Darrell Powell, 27, was indicted June 8 in Sussex County Superior Court.
“Rest assured that any misdeeds will be held accountable to the full extent of the law," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "I continue to be grateful to our prosecutors and our partners in the Seaford Police Department for their dedication to this case, and to the Delmar Police Department for their swift action and cooperation with the investigation.”
The indictment said Powell responded Jan. 7 to a shoplifting call at a grocery store in Delmar, Delaware, where he is accused of touching a staff member’s breasts and making sexual comments.
The Delaware DOJ said the indictment also details a Feb. 24 case in which Powell is accused of touching a staff member's butt at a local retail store while on duty. Prosecutors said Powell had made inappropriate comments to that person in the months before. In another case, Powell is accused of following the person and pulling them over without giving a reason or asking for a license and registration.
After receiving the information Feb. 26, Powell was immediately relieved of all police duties and suspended pending the investigation, according to the DOJ. The state also directed an independent investigation by an outside agency.
A third person was later identified. The indictment said Powell was working an extra-duty assignment at Delmar Speedway on July 25, 2025, when he responded to a patron’s call for police assistance and touched the person’s breasts.
The DOJ reminds the public that charges are allegations and that all defendants are entitled to a presumption of innocence until they have been proven guilty.