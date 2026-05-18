LEWES, Del. — As an early-season heat wave grips Delmarva, crowds headed to Delaware beaches Monday to escape inland temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.
According to CoastTV meteorologists, a heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher. Inland towns like Milford and Georgetown saw highs reaching 95 degrees, while coastal communities remained noticeably cooler thanks to the ocean breeze.
“It’s hot today. Very hot, and humid,” said Jennifer Hendel, while walking her dogs in Milford.
Another person visiting Lewes said the cooler coastal forecast convinced their family to make the trip.
“In Greenwood it was going to be 93 today,” the visitor said. “We looked at the weather for Lewes and said, okay, 73.”
For some, the warm weather marked more than just the unofficial start of summer.
“I just retired last week, so really taking advantage of it,” said Sandra DeLucia. “This is actually my first official day.”
Health officials are also reminding people to take precautions in the sun. The UV index is expected to reach 9 in the coming days, meaning unprotected skin could burn in as little as 15 to 25 minutes.
Officials recommend using sunscreen and say peak hours are between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Despite the heat, crowded parking lots and packed beaches signaled the busy season may already be arriving.
“I’ve been just dreaming of coming and sitting on the beach,” said Diane Misko. “So here I am in Lewes.”