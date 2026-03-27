DELAWARE - Delmarva Power has filed its annual Standard Offer Service and Renewable Portfolio Standard rates with the Delaware Public Service Commission, outlining higher electricity costs that are expected to impact customers starting June 1, 2026.
According to Delmarva Power, a typical residential customer using about 811 kilowatt-hours per month could see a monthly increase of about $14.64, or roughly 9.34 percent. The company said the change reflects the results of the state‑mandated electricity supply auction and higher regional energy supply costs.
The increase applies only to Delaware customers and does not affect Maryland.
Delmarva Power emphasized that it does not generate electricity or control supply prices, noting those costs are set by regional market conditions such as fuel prices and supply and demand. The Delaware Public Service Commission reviews and approves those rates.
“We’re focused on connecting customers with help,” Ford said. “We are committed to transparency with our customers about bill impacts, and to working to find solutions to the energy challenges facing us today.”
Matt Ford with Delmarva Power highlighted customer assistance options available through the Exelon Promise program, including a Customer Relief Fund offering up to $500 for eligible customers, along with budget billing and flexible payment plans.