DELMARVA - As the holidays approach, Delmarva Power is seeing an uptick in scam-related attempts and is sharing tips to stay safe.
According to Delmarva Power, customers have report 112 scam calls so far this year. The company also says that Generative AI also represents a growing threat and allows scammers to create realistic content.
Delmarva Power wants customers to know about the following tips to identify scams and keep their information safe throughout the holiday season.
Delmarva Power will never:
- Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card or cryptocurrency.
- Request your Delmarva Power account number or personal information like a social security number, driver’s license number or bank statement.
- Visit homes or businesses to discuss service disconnection without prior contact.
- If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of a call or visit to their home, they should contact Delmarva Power at 1-800-375-7117.
For Generative AI Scams, be on the lookout for:
- Deep Fakes - Digitally manipulated images or videos that mimic real people.
- Voice Cloning - Impersonates individuals to carry out scams.
- Phishing and Malware - AI-written phishing emails, texts and malware.
Tips for businesses:
- Review emails from outside your network carefully.
- Verify the sender’s name and business match the email address. Look for typos or slight image alterations.
Identifying Delmarva Power employees:
- All field employees wear a uniform with the Delmarva Power logo, including a shirt and safety vest.
- Employees display a company ID badge with the Delmarva Power logo and their name.