SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - One week after Delmarva received nearly a foot of snow, locals have yet to put their shovels down.
Many in the county say their back roads have yet to be touched and they're still clearing off sidewalks and driveways. One man in Georgetown shared that Monday was the first time he had seen a plow in his neighborhood, one week after the snow hit the coast.
Snow plows can still be seen throughout the county on main roads and some back roads eight days after the initial snowfall.
Playing in the snow after Delmarva's first snow storm of the year is something many people have been doing. Others aren't having as much fun since their roads and walking trails haven't been cleared yet.
John Guzzardi was out cleaning his car on Tuesday. As someone from up North, he gives Delaware its credit for their snow removal efforts but acknowledges more could be done.
"I think that the main roads were done fairly well from what I've seen and also some of the ancillary roads and the back roads just need more attention," said Guzzardi.
Tyler Hessert took his two dogs out for a walk and while they dogs love these weather conditions, Hessert does not.
He says it's frustrating that his neighborhood's Homeowners Association has yet to clear common areas such as walking trails.
"Those took days to be cleared and we are not eight days post storm and those areas still haven't been cleared in their entirety," said Hessert.
He was glad to see that his neighbors came together to clear their sidewalks and driveways. Hessert says he just wants his community taken care of.
"As a community, we do want to hold the HOA to their responsibilities and duties, but I want to remind everyone to show grace; we have all received therefore we out to also show grace," Hessert explained.
"Grace comes in various forms, be kind to your neihbors, be respectful to our community members, HOA and board and help where and when you can. We are all in this together."
Locals from Millsboro to Georgetown all say they hope roads are better taken care of during the next round of snow on Delmarva.