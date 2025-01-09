GEORGETOWN, Del. - A mistaken Emergency Alert System message was sent statewide at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday during a hazardous materials response at the Perdue Farms plant in Georgetown.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency confirmed Thursday afternoon the origin of the error, "This was the result of human error and DEMA deeply regrets any confusion or misunderstanding this might have caused. In response, DEMA quickly worked with other state and county agencies to remedy the error and put out the correct information."
However, DEMA rebutted the error saying, "While the Delaware Emergency Management Agency is responsible for maintaining and managing the state’s emergency notification system (DENS), DEMA did not directly issue the incorrect EAS message. However, going forward, DEMA will work with its state and county agency partners to review all policies and procedures to ensure this error is not repeated."
The incident began on Wednesday afternoon when the Georgetown Fire Department responded to the chemical release at the Perdue plant on Savannah Road. DEMA says DNREC’s State Emergency Response Team in Sussex County also responded and provided support, classifying the situation as a Level I incident. DNREC continues to investigate the accident.
At 6:21 p.m., a statewide Emergency Alert System message was mistakenly broadcast through DENS. The platform, powered by RAVE Public Safety, is typically used for public warnings such as severe weather alerts or emergency protective actions.