GEORGETOWN, Del. - A chemical incident at the Perdue Farms facility in Georgetown on Wednesday evening is under investigation by DNREC.
DNREC Media Relations Manager Michael Globetti confirmed the ongoing probe. "Wednesday evening’s release at Perdue’s Georgetown facility is an active investigation, with any enforcement actions by DNREC to be determined."
The incident occurred when a chemical supplier accidentally mixed peracetic acid with a caustic chemical tank, creating a smoke plume. Perdue Farms issued a statement expressing gratitude to emergency responders on scene.
"We’d like to thank the Georgetown Fire Department and emergency responders for their swift action and expertise in managing the incident that took place late yesterday afternoon at our harvest plant in Georgetown, Delaware," said Tom Ryan, Perdue representative. "A contract worker accidentally mixed chemicals into a bin which caused a plume of smoke that eventually dissipated. Out of an abundance of caution, the Georgetown police and fire department issued a shelter in place notice to nearby residents, that was lifted just after 9:00 pm. At Perdue Farms, the safety and well-being of our associates, neighbors, and community remain our highest priority."
Four plant workers exposed to the chemicals reported mild symptoms, including itchy eyes, but were not taken to the hospital, according to Georgetown Fire Department spokesperson Lewis Briggs.
Mayor Bill West advised that the odor may linger due to wind conditions, though the shelter-in-place order for people living within a half-mile of the plant was lifted late Wednesday.