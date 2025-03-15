Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southern Delaware, including the following county, Sussex. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 153 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro, Laurel, Lewes, Milton, Dagsboro, Millville, Henlopen Acres, Gumboro, Sycamore and Long Neck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&