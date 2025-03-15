REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Saturday, March 8, protesters gathered outside the Walmart on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach to voice concerns about federal budget cuts and women's rights.
The protest, organized by Indivisible Southern Delaware, part of the national Indivisible network, stretched along the sidewalk from Friendly’s to the corner of Route 1 and Old Landing Road. Demonstrators chanted and held signs, with key issues including cuts to the Department of Education and other government agencies.
"We’re here to share the voices of the people and push Congress to act," said one event organizer.
Indivisible Southern Delaware plans more events to continue advocating for political action.