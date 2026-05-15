Dewey Beach film rules

Dewey Beach is considering new filming restrictions that would limit commercial productions during the busy summer season and require permits, fees and advance registration.

 
 
 
 

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach officials are considering new rules that would require film crews to register with police at least 30 days before filming in town and would ban professional filming projects during the busy summer season from May 15 through Sept. 15.

The proposed ordinance, discussed during a town meeting Friday, would also require production companies to obtain a business license, provide proof of insurance and pay a $500 permit fee, plus $100 per day of filming operations.

The draft ordinance states that filming projects would need approval from the Dewey Beach Police Department and outlines additional requirements related to traffic control, noise restrictions, drone usage and environmental protections.

Town officials said the proposal is intended to protect public safety and reduce disruptions during the height of the tourist season.

“This is in no way an attack on the First Amendment,” town officials said during the meeting. “Rather, this is about protecting Dewey Beach’s value and brand.”

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Town officials said the proposal comes after several professional film crews approached the town about filming projects in Dewey Beach, but leaders said there are currently no clear regulations in place to manage those requests. Officials also said some television productions have portrayed Dewey Beach negatively in the past, prompting concerns about protecting the town’s image and reputation.

Some people who live in town, however, expressed concerns about the wording of the proposal, particularly language stating that “all filming activities” would need to register with the town.

"Whatever is written is not what's being said here," one community member said at the meeting.

Town officials later clarified that the proposed rules are not intended to impact businesses such as wedding photographers, who are already required to maintain business licenses in town. Officials acknowledged the ordinance language will likely need revisions before any final approval.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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