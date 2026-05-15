DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach officials are considering new rules that would require film crews to register with police at least 30 days before filming in town and would ban professional filming projects during the busy summer season from May 15 through Sept. 15.
The proposed ordinance, discussed during a town meeting Friday, would also require production companies to obtain a business license, provide proof of insurance and pay a $500 permit fee, plus $100 per day of filming operations.
The draft ordinance states that filming projects would need approval from the Dewey Beach Police Department and outlines additional requirements related to traffic control, noise restrictions, drone usage and environmental protections.
Town officials said the proposal is intended to protect public safety and reduce disruptions during the height of the tourist season.
“This is in no way an attack on the First Amendment,” town officials said during the meeting. “Rather, this is about protecting Dewey Beach’s value and brand.”
Town officials said the proposal comes after several professional film crews approached the town about filming projects in Dewey Beach, but leaders said there are currently no clear regulations in place to manage those requests. Officials also said some television productions have portrayed Dewey Beach negatively in the past, prompting concerns about protecting the town’s image and reputation.
Some people who live in town, however, expressed concerns about the wording of the proposal, particularly language stating that “all filming activities” would need to register with the town.
"Whatever is written is not what's being said here," one community member said at the meeting.
Town officials later clarified that the proposed rules are not intended to impact businesses such as wedding photographers, who are already required to maintain business licenses in town. Officials acknowledged the ordinance language will likely need revisions before any final approval.