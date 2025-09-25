DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is accepting project proposals for matching grant funds through its Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.
According to DNREC, grant awards range from $25,000 to $75,000. Proposals that get recommended by DNREC staff will be presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council. Applicants can submit up to two project proposals per cycle.
The goal of the program is to help implement projects or programs that improve water quality on developed lands through watershed plans and strategies. According to DNREC, projects must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, as well as measurable results.
Examples of eligible projects include enhancing or restoring water quality within an impaired watershed, community stormwater management improvements in partnership with municipalities, and voluntary pollution control or watershed-based restoration plans.
In previous years, grant-awarded projects have included a green roof installation, living shoreline and marsh enhancement, stormwater retrofits with wetlands and bioswales, stream bank restoration, and other green stormwater improvements.
Final proposals can be submitted by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. All applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.