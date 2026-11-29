DELAWARE - The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation announced the sale of 2027 annual passes and surf fishing permits will start Dec. 1.
Annual passes provide unlimited visits to all 17 Delaware state parks and surf fishing permits allow year round access for anglers. The passes will go on sale starting Dec. 1.
The annual pass costs $50 for Delaware locals and $100 for non-residents. People 62-years-old and up will receive a discounted rate of $25 for Delawareans and $50 for non-residents.
A lifetime pass will also be available for Delaware locals ages 65 and older for $150 and a Delaware Military Pass is available for $25 for active duty, reserves and guards with a Delaware license plate or $50 for active military stationed or serving in the state. An Assistance Program Pass is also available for $10 for Delawareans who receive assistance through a State Service Center. Vehicle make, model and license plate are required to purchase.
Surf fishing permits are available for one or two years for both Delaware residents and non-residents. The one-year permit is $90 for locals and $180 for non-residents. A two-year permit is $180 for residents and $360 for non-residents.
Delawareans ages 62 and older can get a discounted rate of $80 for one year or $160 for two years. Non-resident discounted rates are $160 for one year or $320 for two years.
Delaware firefighters and emergency medical technicians can get a complimentary annual pass or surf fishing permit at no cost for a Delaware-registered vehicle. Those who qualify must first obtain an application from their fire company or the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association.
“These are gifts that keep on giving all year, creating traditions and memories for individuals and families while supporting the preservation of our natural and cultural resources for generations to come,” said Matt Ritter, director of DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation.
Passes will be available for purchase at most Delaware state park offices, the DNREC office in Dover or on the state parks website. The passes are valid for the 2027 season, including the park fee season from March 1 to Nov. 30.