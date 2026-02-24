DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 24, that the 2026 fee season for Delaware State Parks will kick off March 1 with a slate of special events and activities to celebrate the park system’s 75th anniversary.
The anniversary year will feature numerous events free with paid park admission, making an annual pass a cost-effective option for visitors planning multiple trips, officials said.
According to DNREC, daily entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware will be $5 at inland parks and $10 at beach parks. Out-of-state cars will be charged $10 at inland parks and $20 at ocean parks. At Deauville Beach, weekday daily fees will be $15 and $20 on weekends. An annual pass for Deauville Beach will cost $115. Annual passes covering all 17 state parks will be available for $50 for Delaware residents and $100 for non-residents. Entrance fees will remain in effect through Nov. 30.
DNREC says an annual pass can pay for itself in 10 visits or fewer. Discounted annual passes are available for active-duty military members and veterans and may be offered to qualifying individuals, groups and athletic teams. Visitors who purchase passes online will receive a virtual pass valid for up to 30 days until the physical pass arrives by mail.
In response to visitor feedback, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation says they are expanding payment options for daily entrance. In addition to cash and credit card payment stations, mobile pay will be available at select locations through QR codes. The division says they also plan routine parking validations for visitors using daily entrance payments, annual passes, lifetime passes or other permits. Lifetime pass holders must be present in the vehicle and show identification upon request, similar to National Park Service requirements.
DNREC says one and two-year surf fishing permits, as well as off-peak fishing permits, are currently on sale for residents and non-residents, with senior discounts available. The permits allow anglers to surf fish and access all parks an unlimited number of times. Off-peak permits allow surf fishing on weekdays, excluding holidays.
Officials say surf fishing reservations will be required on weekends and holidays for a limited number of drive-on beaches, including Gordons Pond, Herring Point, Navy Crossing and Point Crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park, and 3Rs Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park. Reservations will no longer be required at Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward beaches at Delaware Seashore; York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island State Park; and Beach Plum Island north of Lewes, according to DNREC.
DNREC also added that park user fees generate about 65 percent of the revenue used to operate and maintain the state’s 27,000 acres of parkland. The funding supports trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programming, historic preservation, natural resource protection, beach patrols and the operation of campgrounds, cabins and other amenities.