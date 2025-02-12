DOVER, Del. — Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson has announced leadership appointments.
Matthew Ritter has been named director of DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation. With 20 years of experience at the agency, Ritter previously led the Division of Community Affairs and held leadership roles in park operations, planning, and interpretation. He replaces Ray Bivens, who served as director for 11 years and helped Delaware State Parks earn a national Gold Medal for excellence. Ritter holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Frostburg State University.
Kimberly Cole is stepping into the role of director of the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy. She has been with DNREC for over 25 years, working as an environmental scientist and deputy director. Cole has experience in coastal water quality projects, conservation efforts, and shorebird monitoring. She succeeds Dayna Cobb, who was recently appointed DNREC deputy secretary. Cole earned a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College.
“Having Matt and Kim – who have each come up through the department – ready to take these leadership roles is a testament to the incredible talent of our DNREC workforce,” Patterson said. “I am grateful to have them serve in these positions, and I am excited for what we will accomplish together.”
Brian Boyle has been appointed DNREC chief of staff. Boyle previously served as policy director for New Castle County government and was the executive director of the Delaware Democratic Party from 2014 to 2015. A University of Delaware graduate with a degree in international relations, Boyle has worked on several political and advocacy campaigns.
In his new position, Boyle will serve as a senior advisor to Patterson and as a liaison between DNREC and other state agencies. He takes over the role once held by Patterson before he transitioned to the governor’s office.
“In Brian Boyle, DNREC has a veteran policy advisor and strategist with environmental bona fides,” Patterson said. “His background in policy and advocacy, as well as his proven leadership in government, make him an excellent fit for DNREC at a time when effective interagency coordination is essential.”