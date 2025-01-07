DELAWARE - Shawn M. Garvin is stepping down as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) after eight years of public service. According to the state, Lisa Borin Ogden, who has been serving as Deputy Secretary, will take over as head of the agency on Jan. 8.
During Garvin’s tenure, the state says DNREC implemented initiatives such as Delaware’s first Climate Action Plan, the establishment of the Office of Environmental Justice and upgrades to recreational facilities. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation also earned national recognition as the country’s top state parks system.
“My years leading a state agency with the capabilities, knowledge and scientific resources at DNREC’s disposal have made for one of the most rewarding periods of public service I’ve experienced,” said Secretary Garvin in a press release. “I especially want to salute the talented, passionately professional and caring department staff and hundreds of volunteers who help support our mission each day.”
Ogden, who has served as Deputy Secretary since the early days of Governor John Carney’s administration, brings experience as a former Deputy Attorney General and legislative assistant.