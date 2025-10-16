DELAWARE - A draft of Delaware’s 2025 Wildlife Action Plan has sparked concern among local surf fishermen who fear increased protections for endangered species could limit public beach access.
The red knot, a species found at Slaughter Beach, is listed in the plan as endangered in Delaware and identified as a high state responsibility.
The action plan will serve as a 10-year strategy guide for conserving Delaware's Fish, Wildlife and Habitats through 2035.
Surf fisherman, Floyd Morton, says he worries DNREC's plan to protect species, like the red knot, will mean more bay beach areas closed off.
Longtime local, Lauren Ghabour, said the proposed protections could result in more beach closures similar to past restrictions at Cape Henlopen, which limited fishing access during parts of the summer. Ghabour says this was due to protections for the piping plover at Herring Point.
“I think it’s going to be tough for the locals to handle that,” Ghabour said. “It limits the amount of beach space available for surf fishermen.”
DNREC declined to comment on the draft plan but encouraged the public to submit feedback through Nov. 15.