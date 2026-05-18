DELAWARE - DNREC has released a new five-year Delaware Wetland Program Plan aimed at guiding wetland research, conservation, education and management efforts statewide through 2030.
The 2026-2030 Delaware Wetland Program Plan, developed by DNREC’s Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program within the Division of Watershed Stewardship, outlines strategies to increase wetland acreage and improve wetland conditions across Delaware. According to DNREC, nearly half of the state's wetlands are in Sussex County.
Wetlands continue to face long-standing threats, including development, agricultural conversion and a lack of public awareness about their environmental value. Climate change has also increased challenges, including rising coastal waters, saltwater intrusion and the conversion of wetlands to open water, according to DNREC.
The plan identifies priority areas where more information, research and action are needed to strengthen wetland protection and management efforts. DNREC said the program plan will also help guide future projects focused on conserving and improving wetlands throughout the state.
Wetland program plans are voluntarily developed by state agencies and Native American tribes to outline long-term goals for wetland management and conservation.
According to DNREC, the plan centers around four major objectives:
• Monitoring and assessment: Gathering data on wetland quantity, quality, functions and services to track changes over time.
• Regulatory activities: Avoiding, minimizing and replacing impacts to wetlands through permitting, mitigation and regulation. DNREC said this objective would be strengthened by Senate Bill 9, sponsored by Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Rep. Debra Heffernan, which would establish protections and regulations for freshwater wetlands in Delaware.
• Voluntary restoration and protection: Restoring and protecting wetlands through long-term conservation actions.
• Education and outreach: Increasing awareness among Delawareans and visitors about the importance and benefits of wetlands while working with partners to improve outreach efforts.
The plan includes 41 action items organized under seven goals: geospatial analysis, monitoring, regulatory, restoration, protection, education and outreach.
DNREC said the framework aligns with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Core Element Framework for wetland planning and will help direct projects and priorities over the next five years.
A bill introduced in March aims to expand the state's control of many wetlands, both tidal and non-tidal areas. The legislation aims to fill gaps under the Clean Water Act, streamline permitting for business and development projects, and provide clearer rules for managing sensitive wetlands. The bill drew controversy when Michelle Parsons, president of the 38th District Republican PAC, claimed the bill would actually expedite permitting for offshore wind cables. That claim was met with denies from the bill's sponsor, State Senator Stephanie Hanson. The next step for the bill is to be heard in the Finance Committee.