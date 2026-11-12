DELAWARE - DNREC is warning against fraudulent emails and phone calls from people impersonating DNREC staff.
According to DNREC, recent scam emails and calls have falsely told people that a permit application requires an additional fee or a permit holder is behind on fee payments. These scams specifically target businesses and organizations that currently hold or are applying for DNREC permits.
DNREC said it has identified phishing attempts from these three email addresses that have no connection to DNREC or the state government: delaware-dnrec@usa.com, dnrec.delaware@use.com and DNREC.de@use.com.
Some fraudulent emails have included real permit application numbers, fee amounts and staff names. DNREC said these were likely taken from DNREC public notices. The phishing emails said check payment was not allowed and funds must be transferred by clicking on a link to a fake website.
DNREC said any attempt to ask for money from DNREC by email or phone for licenses or permits is a scam. These transactions will always be conducted on the DNREC website or in person at DNREC offices across the state.
Affected DNREC divisions and programs are currently working with the state Department of Technology and Information. The divisions have reached out to customers informing them of the scam. DNREC said organizations who receive these phishing attempts should immediately reach out to the DNREC contact for its permit and application.