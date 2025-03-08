DELAWARE - Do More 24 Delaware, the state’s largest giving event, raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofits, setting a new record for both donations and participation, organizers announced Friday.
More than 22,000 donors contributed during the 24-hour fundraising drive, which ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 6, to 6 p.m. Friday, March 7. This year’s campaign saw participation from every zip code in the state, marking the highest donor turnout in the event’s history.
The annual fundraising effort, hosted by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact, encouraged residents to support more than 600 participating nonprofits. Organizations leveraged over $350,000 in matching gifts, cash prizes, and incentives donated by nearly three dozen sponsors.
Since its inception in 2016, Do More 24 Delaware has raised more than $12 million for nonprofit organizations across the state.
Major sponsors of this year’s event included Barclays, Discover Bank, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Delaware Division of the Arts, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the Longwood Foundation.