DELAWARE - In December, Delaware received $157 million to improve rural health care, part of a larger $785 million investment over five years through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. The governor’s office says about 40% of the state’s population lives in rural communities and stands to benefit from the funding.
Plans call for the medical school to open as early as fall 2028. The state has outlined 15 total health care projects tied to the funding, including the proposed school.
But not everyone agrees the investment should go toward a new medical school. Dr. William Albanese, a physician in Lewes, said Delaware struggles to compete with neighboring states on pay, making it difficult to recruit and retain doctors.
“A primary care physician in Delaware makes about 30% to 40% less than Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey,” Albanese said. “There’s no way a doctor is going to come work here if you’re telling them they’re going to make significantly less.”
Albanese said the state should instead focus on using the funding to immediately attract and support physicians, including offering financial incentives and investing in residency programs tied to service commitments in Delaware.
“This money should be used for getting doctors here now and supporting them however we can,” he said.
State officials maintain that long-term solutions, like a medical school, are necessary to build a sustainable workforce.
The deadline for bids from potential partners is Friday.